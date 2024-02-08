LLOUD is BLACKPINK's Lisa's solo label

BLACKPINK's Lisa launches solo label, LLOUD

By Aikantik Bag 02:43 pm Feb 08, 2024

What's the story BLINKs, it's time to hail the queen! Yes, BLACKPINK's Lisa has launched her brand solo label called LLOUD. Following in the footsteps of fellow member Jennie, who launched her own label last December, Lisa excitedly shared the news on social media on Thursday. Fans are super excited and are taking to social media to congratulate the K-pop star.

More about LLOUD's vision

LLOUD is all about breaking barriers and connecting people through innovative and authentic music experiences. The label's website proudly proclaims, "We're not just pushing boundaries; we're redefining them, crafting chart-topping and genre-defying music." While launching the label, Lisa penned, "Introducing LLOUD, a platform dedicated to pushing boundaries and breaking barriers in the realm of music and entertainment. Join us as we embark on this innovative journey."

