02:32 pm Jan 23, 2024

'Lal Salaam' is slated for February 9 release

Get ready, Rajinikanth fans! The much-awaited audio launch for the superstar's upcoming film, Lal Salaam, is set to take place on Friday, coinciding with Republic Day, at the Sri Sairam Institute of Technology in Chennai. Directed by Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, this exciting sports drama is slated to hit theaters on February 9. Lyca Productions, the film's producer, shared a special video announcing the audio launch and inviting fans to join in on the festivities.

The Lal Salaam audio launch promises to be a night to remember, featuring a speech from the Thalaivar himself and a musical extravaganza with the legendary composer AR Rahman. Lyca Productions tweeted, "Get ready for another classic album from our Isaipuyal AR Rahman & of course our Thalaivar's Kutty Kadhai!" The film stars Vikranth and Vishnu Vishal in lead roles, with Rajinikanth making an extended cameo appearance.

