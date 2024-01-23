Manila's traffic makes Coldplay's Chris Martin write an impromptu song

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

Manila's traffic makes Coldplay's Chris Martin write an impromptu song

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 02:10 pm Jan 23, 202402:10 pm

The British rock band is committed to bringing down carbon footprint in its concerts by opting for sustainable ways

Manila's infamous traffic crisis and snarls prompted Coldplay's Chris Martin to croon an impromptu song during the band's concert in the Philippines, leaving the fans chuckling. However, laughter turned to criticism when Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. arrived at the concert via helicopter with his wife, igniting a debate on public funds usage and the nation's transportation woes.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

The British rock band was in the Philippines for its international concert. Coldplay is known for promoting sustainability on tours. According to the band's official website, they have begun the use of renewable energy for their shows and have also started using alternative fuels and electric vehicles where possible. This has made the use of a helicopter by the president to arrive at the venue even more eyebrow-raising.

3/6

'Traffic here in Manila is completely insane'

Martin acknowledged the audience's efforts to attend the concert despite the traffic, saying, "We've seen some traffic, but I think you have the number one in the world." He then belted out a spontaneous song about Manila's traffic, crooning, "There is only really one thing that remains. The traffic here in Manila is completely insane." "If you wanna drive somewhere then I'm warning you. A two-mile drive will take a week or two."

4/6

Watch Martin perform his impromptu lyric

5/6

President's security defended arrival in helicopter

At the same event, the president's arrival in a helicopter sparked a controversy. Netizens questioned the president's use of public funds for his concert attendance while further criticizing his inaction on mass transportation issues. In defense, Marcos's security commander cited "unforeseen traffic complications" as the reason for the helicopter use, claiming it was necessary due to security risks. However, not many were convinced and the outcry continued.

6/6

Government's efforts to tackle traffic woes

Manila topped the 2023 TomTom Traffic Index list with the slowest travel time among nearly 400 cities worldwide. In response, its transport department announced road infrastructure projects aimed at improving the commuter experience and tackling traffic issues in urban areas. Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista said, "We'll fast-track road projects while collaborating with appropriate agencies with the help of the private sector." They're also working on modernizing jeepneys and constructing a mass transit railway system, expected to be operational by 2025.