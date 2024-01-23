Athiya-KL Rahul's wedding anniversary: Suniel Shetty pens heartfelt wish

By Aikantik Bag

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul completed a year of married life on Tuesday

Suniel Shetty, the renowned Bollywood actor recently took to Instagram to celebrate the first wedding anniversary of daughter-actor Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul. The lovebirds tied the knot on January 23, 2023, at Shetty's Khandala farmhouse, and have since been spreading love and joy both online and offline. The Main Hoon Na actor posted a charming photo of the couple with a heartfelt caption.

Athiya's cute reply to Shetty's post

Shetty's caption read, "Happy first anniversary bachchas," accompanied by a black heart and nazar amulet emoji. In the image, Athiya and Rahul are seen gazing away from the camera, with Athiya embracing her husband from behind. Both are seen sporting endearing smiles. Athiya replied to her father's post with an affectionate comment that read, "Love you papaaa," along with a red heart emoji. Before their marriage, the duo dated each other for quite some time.

