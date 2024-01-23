Domestic violence trial postponed upon Devin Ratray's hospitalization

'Home Alone's Devin Ratray trial postponed!

Devin Ratray, the Hollywood actor known for his role in Home Alone, was recently hospitalized in critical condition, causing a delay in his domestic violence trial. A family member informed TMZ that the 47-year-old actor has been released from the hospital and is now resting at home under a doctor's supervision. The cause of Ratray's hospitalization remains undisclosed. Meanwhile, the jury selection for his trial, initially set for Monday (local time), has been postponed until February.

His legal woes: Allegations of sexual assault, domestic violence

In August 2022, Lisa Smith, a friend of Ratray, accused him of drugging and sexually assaulting her at his Manhattan apartment in 2017. Ratray denied these claims, telling CNN that he "did not have sex" with Smith. This case was closed eventually. However, the allegations coincided with domestic violence charges from a separate incident. In December 2021, he was arrested for allegedly attempting to strangle his then-girlfriend at a Hyatt hotel in downtown Oklahoma City.

Details of the Oklahoma City incident

Oklahoma's KFOR media outlet obtained an affidavit stating that Ratray was in the city with his girlfriend in December 2021. After consuming a bottle of wine, several shots at a steakhouse, and at least 10 more shots at a Coyote Ugly bar, Ratray became agitated when fans asked for autographs. His girlfriend handed out signed autograph cards without charging money before returning to their hotel room at Hyatt Place Oklahoma City, where a heinous incident unfolded.

Alleged assault in hotel room: What happened thereafter

The affidavit revealed that Ratray followed his girlfriend into their hotel room, pushed her onto the bed, covered her mouth with one hand, and pressed down on her throat with the other. He allegedly said, "This is how you die," while choking her. Ratray also punched her in the face and shoved her into a desk, causing multiple injuries. He was later arrested for two charges of domestic assault, posted $25,000 bail, and entered a not-guilty plea in February 2022.

Actor had previously hinted at a 'Home Alone' reunion

In a December 2021 interview with People, Ratray shared that a Home Alone reunion with the original cast was being planned. Ratray, who portrayed Macaulay Culkin's evil older brother, joined a messenger chat thread with former castmates Jed Cohen, Diana Rein, Terrie Snell, Angela Goethals, and Hillary Wolf. Ratray mentioned, "The family is moving on their own accord to get together." However, no reunion has occurred so far.