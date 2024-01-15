'Speed Racer' to 'Hercules Reborn': Christian Oliver's best performances

Christian Oliver's best movies to watch

Late German actor Christian Oliver had carved a name for himself by showcasing versatility and skill on-screen in several gripping dramas and action-packed adventures. The news of the 51-year-old actor's death shocked the world on January 4 when he, alongside his two young daughters, died in a plane crash. While we grieve him, check out some of his best roles below.

'Subject Two' (2006)

Oliver delivered a compelling performance in the sci-fi horror film Subject Two. As the character Adam Schmidt, Oliver was an essential part of the narrative that dealt with a doctor experimenting with reanimation. Oliver's portrayal captured the ethical dilemmas and psychological nuances of his character, contributing to the film's exploration of scientific hubris and the consequences of playing with life and death.

'The Good German' (2006)

Directed by Steven Soderbergh, the neo-noir crime film The Good German is adapted from Joseph Kanon's 2001 namesake novel. Starring George Clooney and Cate Blanchett, the film, set in post-war Berlin, revolves around a murder mystery with elements of the American post-war employment of Nazi rocket scientists in the historical Operation Paperclip. Oliver delivered a masterclass performance as Emil Bandt, a missing German citizen.

'Speed Racer' (2008)

Based on Tatsuo Yoshida's namesake manga series, the sports action comedy film Speed Racer is written and directed by the Wachowski sisters: Lala and Lily. The story centers on Speed Racer, an 18-year-old car racer who continues the racing career of his supposedly dead older brother. Oliver plays the role of a shady racer who wears racing clothes made of snakeskin.

'Hercules Reborn' (2014)

Oliver delivered a noteworthy performance in Hercules Reborn, portraying the character Arius. In this action-adventure film directed by Nick Lyon, Oliver's portrayal added depth to the ensemble cast in this project about Hercules's epic battles and quests. Oliver's charismatic presence and commitment to the role enhanced the overall cinematic experience in this modern-day take on the legendary mythological hero.