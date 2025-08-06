Prestige Hospitality Ventures gets SEBI nod for ₹2,700cr IPO

Prestige Hospitality Ventures Limited has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for its initial public offering (IPO) . The proposed IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹1,700 crore, and an offer for sale of equity shares worth up to ₹1,000 crore. The offer for sale includes equity shares by Prestige Estates Projects Limited (promoter selling shareholder).

Fund allocation Plans to use net proceeds for various purposes Prestige Hospitality Ventures plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO for various purposes. These include partial or full repayment/pre-payment of borrowings worth ₹397.248 crore taken by the company and its material subsidiaries, Sai Chakra Hotels Private Limited and Northland Holding Company Private Limited. The company also intends to use these funds for inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions, strategic initiatives, and general corporate purposes.

Business overview About the company Prestige Hospitality Ventures is a hospitality asset owner and developer, focusing on luxury, upper upscale, as well as midscale hospitality assets in India. The company is part of the Prestige Group, which has 38 years of experience in real estate development. As of December 31, 2024, Prestige Hospitality's portfolio includes seven operational hospitality assets with 1,445 keys (1,255 operational keys) and one under-renovation asset with 190 keys.