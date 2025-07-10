Will be CM for 5 years: Siddaramaiah dismisses leadership change

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has dismissed rumors of a possible leadership change in the state. In an exclusive interview with India Today TV, he said he will continue to serve his full five-year term and lead the Congress party in the 2028 elections. "I will be Chief Minister for five years," he said, adding that it was incorrect that the Congress high command had asked him to step down or hand over power to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar .

Leadership aspirations 'Kursi abhi khali nahi hai' Siddaramaiah acknowledged that Shivakumar is an aspirant for higher leadership roles but denied any plans for a leadership change. "DK Shivakumar is also an aspirant. There is nothing wrong with that," he said, quoting his deputy as saying "kursi abhi khali nahi hai (the seat is not vacant)." The CM also rejected rumors of internal timelines set by the high command for leadership rotation, stating that no such decisions had been made.

Financial governance On allegations of corruption against his government The CM also addressed concerns over the state's finances, saying there is no shortage of money. "How would it be possible to implement our guarantees if the government was bankrupt?" he said. Siddaramaiah also dismissed allegations of corruption against his government by contractors' associations as political statements by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He alleged that central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate are selectively targeting Congress leaders in Karnataka.