License of Maharashtra canteen, where MLA slapped, punched staff, suspended

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the license of a canteen after an incident where a Shiv Sena MLA assaulted a staffer over stale food. The incident, which took place at the Akashwani MLA Hostel Canteen in Mumbai , showed Sanjay Gaikwad punching and slapping a staff member over alleged poor food quality. After the incident, the FDA collected samples of the food for testing and, within hours, suspended the license of Ajanta Caterers—the canteen operator—with immediate effect.

License suspension FDA suspended the license of Ajanta Caterers The FDA had collected samples of paneer, sauces, and dal from the canteen for laboratory testing, the reports for which are expected within 14 days. The suspension order warned against buying or selling food items during this period. "If found doing so, you should note that legal action will be taken against you for selling/distributing food items without a valid license as per the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006 and the rules/regulations thereunder," the order said.

Twitter Post Video from the canteen At the MLA residence canteen Mumbai, PM Narendra Modi's most favourite and trustworthy MLA, Sanjay Gaikwad (SS Shinde), was seen assaulting a poor staffer over bad food. But since he's from a BJP ally, the media won't highlight it or call it hooliganism pic.twitter.com/JTYPvFYaRr — Pritesh Shah (@priteshshah_) July 9, 2025

Justification Gaikwad defends his actions, CM calls behavior undignified Gaikwad, meanwhile, defended his actions and said he would "repeat it if needed." He claimed the food served was spoiled and had previously complained about it. "I have no regrets over what I did. I am a public representative... when someone fails to understand democratic language, then I have to use this language. I had complained to the authorities on several occasions. I don't regret it and I will repeat it if needed," he said.