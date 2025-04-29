Congress urges Modi to call special session on Pahalgam attack
What's the story
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene a special session of Parliament in light of the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 dead.
Both the Congress leaders emphasized the need for unity and solidarity during such critical times, with Kharge directly stating that such a session would demonstrate collective resolve against terrorism.
Unity call
Kharge and Gandhi's letters emphasize collective resolve
In their letters, Kharge and Gandhi emphasized a united front against terrorism.
Kharge wrote, "Hon'ble Prime Minister, at this moment, when unity and solidarity are essential... It is our fond hope that the session will be accordingly convened."
In a similar vein, Gandhi said in his letter that "the terrorist attack in Pahalgam has outraged every Indian" and called upon India to display its unity against terrorism.
Terrorism response
Pahalgam terror attack: A call for action
The letters by Kharge and Gandhi come amid rising tension between New Delhi and Islamabad, suspected of involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack.
The government had earlier called for an all-party meeting to discuss its future course of action.
Both Kharge and Gandhi have since expressed their full support for any action the government decides to take against terrorism.
Government response
Prime Minister Modi's strong stance against terrorism
Responding to the Pahalgam terror attack, PM Modi said there is "grief and rage" over the attack from "Kargil to Kanyakumari."
Condemning the audacity of the enemies of India to attack innocent tourists and India's soul, the PM vowed that those who orchestrated this attack would face unimaginable punishment.
"The will of 140 crore will break the back of the masters of terror," he said.
Diplomatic actions
Government suspends Indus Waters Treaty, visa services to Pakistan
In retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, the government has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and visa services for Pakistani nationals.
In response, Islamabad has threatened to suspend all bilateral agreements with India, including the Simla Agreement that validates the Line of Control.
It also closed airspace for all Indian-owned or operated airlines with immediate effect.