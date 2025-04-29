'Tamil Nadu not Manipur, Kashmir; no Kumbh-like deaths here': Stalin
What's the story
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin gave a strong rebuttal to those questioning the state's law and order situation.
Addressing the state assembly, he said, "I am replying to those who say that the law and order situation is not good in the state for political gains. This is not Manipur, this is not Kashmir."
"Here, there were no deaths like the Uttar Pradesh Kumbh Mela. This is Tamil Nadu, don't forget that," he added.
Optimism
DMK confident of 7th electoral win
Stalin also said that he has faith that his party, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), will form the government for the seventh time in the 2026 state assembly elections.
He said, "I have faith that DMK will form the government for the seventh time, seeing the achievements and schemes which we have implemented so far."
Economic contribution
Tamil Nadu's role in India's electronics imports
Stalin highlighted Tamil Nadu's contribution to India's electronics imports, claiming the state holds a massive 42.2% share.
He termed his government's current tenure the 'Dravidian Model government Part 1,' and said an upgraded version will be introduced in 2026.
"In 2026, Version 2.0 is loading, in which more achievements would be made," he said, promising more accomplishments under his party's next term.
Policy change
'Colony' term removed from government records
Responding to a request by VCK MLA Sinthanai Selvan, Stalin announced the removal of the term "Colony" from all government records.
He said the word, which has been used for years to defame scheduled caste people, is a symbol of oppression and untouchability.
"This word would be completely removed from all government documents, and efforts will be taken to remove it from public usage as well," he said.
Law enforcement
Stalin announces 'Police Day' in Tamil Nadu
Stalin also declared that September 6 will be celebrated as "Police Day," in appreciation of police personnel for service in law and order.
He emphasized on timely action against criminals, saying the accused would be arrested immediately.
"If criminal activities occur here, immediate action is taken and the accused are arrested," he affirmed, dismissing claims about the deteriorating law and order situation in TN.