What's the story

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin gave a strong rebuttal to those questioning the state's law and order situation.

Addressing the state assembly, he said, "I am replying to those who say that the law and order situation is not good in the state for political gains. This is not Manipur, this is not Kashmir."

"Here, there were no deaths like the Uttar Pradesh Kumbh Mela. This is Tamil Nadu, don't forget that," he added.