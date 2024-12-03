Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin announces relief package for flood-hit families
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced a financial aid package for victims of Cyclone Fengal, which wreaked havoc in several districts with severe flooding and heavy rainfall. The relief measures include compensation for families who lost their loved ones, aid for damaged property, and support for farmers whose crops were destroyed.
Compensation details for cyclone-affected families
Families who lost members to the cyclone will be given ₹5 lakh as compensation. Further, those with damaged huts will be given ₹10,000 each. Ration card holders of severely impacted families in Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Kallakurichi districts will also receive ₹2,000. This aid is part of the state government's efforts to provide immediate relief and support recovery in the aftermath of Cyclone Fengal.
Financial aid announced for farmers and livestock owners
Farmers who have suffered crop damage of 33% or more will get ₹17,000 per hectare. Those growing perennial crops and trees will get ₹22,500 per hectare, while farmers of rain-fed crops will be compensated ₹8,500 per hectare for similar damage. Livestock owners are also included in the relief measures with compensation amounts ranging from ₹37,500 for cattle losses to smaller amounts for sheep or goats and chickens.
Special camps and educational support for cyclone victims
Apart from financial aid, the Tamil Nadu government will also establish special camps to help residents replace lost documents and ID proofs. Considering the cyclone's impact on education, new textbooks and notebooks will also be given to affected students. These steps are aimed at ensuring continuity in education and helping citizens rebuild their lives post the natural disaster.
CM Stalin directs district collectors for relief measures
CM Stalin has also directed district collectors in Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, and Tiruvannamalai to submit detailed reports on the worst-hit areas. This information is likely to expedite further relief measures by giving a clear picture of the extent of damage and the most urgent needs. The state government is determined to ensure that all necessary support reaches those affected by Cyclone Fengal, promptly and efficiently.