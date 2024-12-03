Summarize Simplifying... In short In response to the devastation caused by Cyclone Fengal, Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister Stalin has announced a relief package for affected families and farmers.

The package includes financial compensation for lost family members and damaged property, agricultural support for farmers with crop damage, and aid for livestock owners.

Additionally, the government will set up special camps to replace lost documents and provide educational materials for students, ensuring continued learning and recovery post-disaster.

The relief measures include compensation for families

Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin announces relief package for flood-hit families

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:10 pm Dec 03, 2024

What's the story Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced a financial aid package for victims of Cyclone Fengal, which wreaked havoc in several districts with severe flooding and heavy rainfall. The relief measures include compensation for families who lost their loved ones, aid for damaged property, and support for farmers whose crops were destroyed.

Aid breakdown

Compensation details for cyclone-affected families

Families who lost members to the cyclone will be given ₹5 lakh as compensation. Further, those with damaged huts will be given ₹10,000 each. Ration card holders of severely impacted families in Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Kallakurichi districts will also receive ₹2,000. This aid is part of the state government's efforts to provide immediate relief and support recovery in the aftermath of Cyclone Fengal.

Agricultural support

Financial aid announced for farmers and livestock owners

Farmers who have suffered crop damage of 33% or more will get ₹17,000 per hectare. Those growing perennial crops and trees will get ₹22,500 per hectare, while farmers of rain-fed crops will be compensated ₹8,500 per hectare for similar damage. Livestock owners are also included in the relief measures with compensation amounts ranging from ₹37,500 for cattle losses to smaller amounts for sheep or goats and chickens.

Rebuilding efforts

Special camps and educational support for cyclone victims

Apart from financial aid, the Tamil Nadu government will also establish special camps to help residents replace lost documents and ID proofs. Considering the cyclone's impact on education, new textbooks and notebooks will also be given to affected students. These steps are aimed at ensuring continuity in education and helping citizens rebuild their lives post the natural disaster.

Relief coordination

CM Stalin directs district collectors for relief measures

CM Stalin has also directed district collectors in Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, and Tiruvannamalai to submit detailed reports on the worst-hit areas. This information is likely to expedite further relief measures by giving a clear picture of the extent of damage and the most urgent needs. The state government is determined to ensure that all necessary support reaches those affected by Cyclone Fengal, promptly and efficiently.