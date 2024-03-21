Next Article

The court has given Ravi until Friday to reinstate Ponmudi as minister

Tamil Nadu governor defying SC, concerned about his conduct: CJI

By Chanshimla Varah 04:37 pm Mar 21, 202404:37 pm

What's the story The Supreme Court has voiced serious concerns regarding Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi's decision not to reappoint Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader K Ponmudi as a minister, despite a stay on his conviction by it. Addressing the Attorney General for India, R Venkataramani, Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, said, "If the Governor does not adhere to the Constitution, what is the government's response?" The court has given Ravi until Friday to reinstate Ponmudi as minister.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The Tamil Nadu government approached the Supreme Court after Ravi refused to reinstate Ponmudi into the state cabinet. The Madras High Court found him guilty in a disproportionate assets (DA) case last December, which led to his immediate disqualification as an MLA. But on March 11, the top court suspended the conviction order. Following this, the Tamil Nadu government reinstated him as a legislator, and Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote to Ravi recommending the inclusion of Ponmudi into his cabinet.

Issues warning

Chief Justice issues warning to governor Ravi

Chief Justice Chandrachud cautioned that if the Supreme Court does not receive a response from Ravi by Friday, it will issue an order instructing him to act in accordance with the Constitution. "We are seriously concerned about the Tamil Nadu governor and his behavior. He has no business to do this. He is taking on the Supreme Court," the CJI said. "We are keeping open eyes and tomorrow we will decide. We are seriously concerned," he added.

Dispute background

Ponmudi's reappointment denial

Despite the Supreme Court suspending his conviction and a two-year jail term sentence on March 11, Ravi contended that Ponmudi's conviction has merely been paused and not dismissed. He said that re-inducting the senior DMK leader would be against constitutional morality, and that he was unfit to hold the post. This is the second time Ravi has clashed with the Stalin government over the issue of the appointment or dismissal of ministers.

2023 case

Governor v/s Ravi in money laundering case

In June 2023, Ravi unilaterally "dismissed" V Senthil Balaji from the Cabinet following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case. The next day, Stalin categorically told Ravi that he had no powers to "dismiss my ministers." He further stated that his communication regarding the dismissal of Balaji was "unconstitutional." Balaji was arrested in connection with a money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam while serving as transport minister under the previous AIADMK regime.