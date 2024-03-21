Next Article

Javed surrendered before Bareilly Police on Thursday

Badaun murders: 2nd accused Javed surrenders before police in Bareilly

What's the story The second accused in the Budaun double murder case was arrested in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. According to reports, the accused, identified as Mohammed Javed, surrendered in Bareilly and was later handed over to the Badaun Police. This comes just two days after two children were hacked to death allegedly by Javed's brother, Mohammed Sajid. Sajid was subsequently killed in an encounter with the police.

Police interrogation

Javed being questioned by Badaun police

After his arrest, Javed in a video shared by ANI said, "I ran straight to Delhi...from there I have to come to Bareilly to surrender. I have received phone calls from people about what my brother did." According to Badaun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Alok Priyadarshi Javed is being questioned to ascertain the motive behind the murders. Meanwhile, the father of the two boys has requested the police to ensure that Javed is not shot dead in the encounter.

Family reacts

Want to know why our sons were killed: Parents

The father, Vinod Thakur, said, "Javed must be questioned so that we know why they did this. If he is killed in an encounter, the secret will never come out." "I appeal to [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi ji and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath so that we know what happened," he said. The children's mother, Sangita has also said that an enquiry should be conducted in front of her so that she knows why her sons were killed.

Investigation underway

No clarity yet on motive for murder

Investigators so far have no clarity on what drove Sajid to attack the two children Ayush and Aahan (Honey). The police have also taken Sajid's father, Babu, and uncle, Kayamuddin, into custody for questioning. They have not found any reason to believe that there was an old enmity or dispute between the accused and the victims' family. To recall, the boys' seven-year-old brother Piyush was also attacked but managed to escape in time.

Tuesday's attack

Sajid, Javed well acquainted with the children's family

According to the family, Sajid and Javed had opened a barber shop recently and they were well acquainted with Thakur and Sangita. On Tuesday evening, Sajid visited Thakur's home under the guise of borrowing Rs. 5,000 for his pregnant wife's medical expense. Thakur was not at home, and his wife Sangita offered Sajid tea. When Sangita entered the kitchen, Sajid took Ayush upstairs and attack him. In the meantime, Honey entered the room and met a similar fate.

In Badaun

Incident had sparked outrage among residents

The incident had sparked outrage among residents, leading to protests and unrest in the locality—Baba Colony. In response, a heavy police force was deployed in the area. There were also rumors circulating that Sajid was involved in occult practices which led to the murder of the two boys. SSP Priyadarshi has however refuted the claims. Further investigation is underway, police said.