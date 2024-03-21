Next Article

The Election Commission of India issued the order on Thursday

ECI issues transfer orders for non-cadre officers in 4 states

By Snehadri Sarkar

What's the story The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday issued transfer orders for non-cadre officers serving as district magistrates and superintendents of police in Gujarat, Punjab, Odisha, and West Bengal. While issuing the order, the ECI cited its commitment to a level playing field in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. It also directed the transfers of the senior superintendent of police of Bathinda, Punjab and the SP of Sonitpur, Assam because of their "kinship or familial association" with elected representatives.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Last week, the ECI announced the dates for 18th Lok Sabha elections. Starting on April 19, voting will take place in seven phases. The results for all elections, including general polls, by-polls, and assembly polls, will be announced on June 4. With this announcement, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect and will remain in place until the results are out.

ECI's order

Brother of Assam CM transferred

Sonitpur SP Sushanta Biswa Sarma is the brother of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Bathinda SSP Harmanbir Singh Gill is the brother of Congress MP from Khadoor Sahib seat, Jasbir Singh Gill. The ECI said, "The officials in these two districts have been transferred as pre-emptive measures to dispel any apprehensions of the administration being biased or perceived to be compromised."

Bureaucratic reshuffle

13 non-IAS/IPS officers transferred

The ECI order has led to the transfer of 13 Non-Indian Administrative Services and Indian Police Services officers. Besides the two mentioned above, other officers set for transfer include the SPs of Gujarat's Chhota Udaipur and Ahmedabad Rural districts, the SSPs of Punjab's Pathankot, Fazilka, Jalandhar Rural, and Malerkotla districts. Dhenkanal DM and SPs of Deogarh and Cuttack Rural districts in Odisha, the DMs of West Bengal's Purba Medinipur, Jhargram, Purba Bardhaman, and Birbhum districts are also on the list.

Lok Sabha elections

97 crore Indians to exercise franchise in 2024 polls

The stage is set for a high-stakes poll battle, as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aims to secure 400 seats for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and 370 seats for itself. Meanwhile, several opposition parties—including the Congress—have united under the banner of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to challenge the ruling BJP-led NDA. Approximately 97 crore Indians are eligible to vote in the upcoming 2024 general elections, with 1.8 crore being first-time voters.