Regional parties and the Congress have traditionally thrived in southern states

2024 polls: Why Southern states are significant for Modi-led BJP

By Chanshimla Varah 05:54 pm Mar 15, 2024

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi seems to be focusing his attention toward Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh recently. This could be attributed to the fact that regional parties and the Congress have traditionally thrived in these southern states. With the Bharatiya Janata Party lacking a state government in southern India after its loss in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly election, the party aims to alter this scenario. Here's what we know about PM Modi's upcoming campaign blitz in these states.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The BJP has set the target of winning 370 of the 543 seats and 400 for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. With only 29 out of 132 seats in five southern states, achieving the objective will be challenging for the ruling party, without making some gains in this region. As such, the BJP is looking to expand the NDA by bringing in leaders from other parties to boost its seat count.

Kerala

PM Modi gets warm welcome in Pathanamthitta

With eyes set on the goal, PM Modi reached Kerala's Pathanamthitta on Friday to bolster the BJP-led NDA's campaign. The party hopes to establish a presence in the state by focusing heavily on the minority Christian community. Kerala's demographic composition, with Muslims and Christians accounting for the majority of the population, poses a formidable challenge to the BJP, which is viewed as pro-Hindu. In a strategic move, the BJP recently welcomed prominent Christian figure Anil K Antony into its fold.

Tamil Nadu

BJP's focus on Tamil Nadu

PM Modi also addressed a BJP rally in Tamil Nadu on Friday as part of his southern outreach. Like other southern states, the BJP has struggled to make big electoral gains in Tamil Nadu in the past, but it is hoping to change that, especially with an ambitious K Annamalai at the helm of its state unit. The BJP is aiming to form an alliance that is not with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), or AIADMK.

Telangana

Party sets target of 10 LS seats in Telangana

Of the four southern states mentioned, Telangana is the only one where the BJP's rival, Congress, is in power. The BJP plans to undo this. Recently, PM Modi has announced many development projects worth crores, attended events, and held public rallies to woo voters. Experts say these projects have the ability to improve the BJP's image and translate PM Modi's promises into tangible progress for the state. The party hopes to gain 10 of the 17 Lok Sabha seats.

Karnataka

Efforts made by BJP in Karnataka

Separately, in Karnataka, the BJP's electoral loss last year has fueled its aspirations to expand its presence southward. Following the election defeat, the BJP named former CM BS Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra as the party's state president. Vijayendra represents Shikharipura, where his father won the 2018 Karnataka election easily. Right after, the BJP formed an alliance with Deve Gowda's Janata Dal Secular. With this, the BJP set the stage for a strong contest in the Lok Sabha.