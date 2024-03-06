Next Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also gave the BJP's war cry in Bengali 'Ei baar NDA sarkar'

Modi attacks Mamata with 'Sandeshkhali storm' barb at Bengal rally

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 02:42 pm Mar 06, 202402:42 pm

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee at a rally in her stronghold, North 24 Parganas district. Referring to the Sandeshkhali controversy involving TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan, he said women in Bengal were outraged and the "storm from Sandeshkhali" would reach every corner of the state. This comes amid a dispute between the Bengal Police and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over Sheikh's custody.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The Sandeshkhali incident is the latest flashpoint between the TMC and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2024 elections. At the center is Sheikh, who stands accused of sexually assaulting women, extortion, and land grabbing. The BJP plans to bring women from Sandeshkhali to the PM's event to criticize the TMC government's alleged mishandling of women's safety. The party also aims to keep the issue boiling to corner TMC and maximize its victories in opposition-ruled states like Bengal.

Modi's address

'Ei baar NDA sarkar': Modi's war cry in Mamata stronghold

In an apparent reference to the Sandeshkhali incident, Modi fired strong barbs at the Banerjee government, saying it was using all its might to save a "culprit." The prime minister also gave the BJP's war cry in Bengali, "Ei baar, 400 paar, NDA sarkar, 400 paar" (This time it will be NDA government with 400 seats). Notably, the Sandeshkhali controversy has emerged as the biggest talking point in Bengal politics.

Women's issue

Mothers, sisters, daughters shielded me: Modi

While highlighting women's issue, Modi said the mothers, sisters and daughters shielded him from every difficulty. "For me, the mothers and sisters of Bengal rise like Goddess Durga," he said. Modi also expressed confidence in returning to power at the Centre, saying leaders of the opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) are scared. "They are losing their sleep and their balance, so they have started abusing Modi," he added.

Bengal tour

PM Modi's Bengal tour

Ahead of his visit to North 24 Parganas, Modi unveiled India's first underwater metro rail service—the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section—in Kolkata on Wednesday. According to the Metro Railway, the train will cover the 520-meter underwater stretch in a mere 45 seconds. Additionally, Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various other projects worth Rs. 15,400 crore in Kolkata. He also launched other train services. These include the Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay and Taratala-Majerhat Metro sections to improve mobility.

HC's intervention

Calcutta HC directs Sheikh's custody transfer; Bengal government challenges order

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court has asked the Bengal Police to hand over Sheikh to the CBI. The court stated on Tuesday that "it has become imperative and absolutely necessary to do complete justice and enforce the fundamental rights of the public" for the cases to be transferred to the CBI. In response, the TMC government approached the Supreme Court and requested an urgent hearing, which was denied. Subsequently, the Bengal Police declined to handover Sheikh to the CBI.