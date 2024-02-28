Next Article

BJP MLAs meet the Himachal governor seeking trust vote, a day after the Rajya Sabha win

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:37 am Feb 28, 202409:37 am

What's the story After the win of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the sole Rajya Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, the Leader of the Opposition along with the party MLAs met Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla. They are now seeking a test of strength for the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government in the assembly. The BJP secured a Rajya Sabha victory in a state where the Congress holds a majority, due to cross-voting by Congress MLAs.

Context

Why does this story matter?

In Himachal Pradesh, the BJP had forced a contest for the state's single seat by nominating Harsh Mahajan to go up against Congress's Abhishek Manu Singhvi. Despite the Congress having 40 MLAs compared to the BJP's 25, the election was largely viewed as a matter of prestige for CM Sukhu. The Congress had also issued a whip to all its MLAs to vote for the party candidate.

LoP statement

Allegations of misbehavior by marshals

After meeting with Governor Shukla, LoP Jairam Thakur said, "The Congress government has lost the moral right to stay in power." Thakur said BJP MLAs have also apprised the governor about the alleged misbehavior of marshals when party members approached Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania. The BJP MLAs wanted to speak to the speaker after he did not allow the division of votes in cut motions pertaining to the health department, he said.

On Tuesday

LoP demanded division of votes to pass the Budget

The meeting with the governor comes amid reports that the BJP will move a no-confidence motion in the assembly on Wednesday, as the Budget Session begins. Thakur, the state CM until 2022, on Tuesday demanded a division of votes to pass the Budget instead of a voice vote. The division of votes would reveal the actual support of each party. If the Congress fails to get the Budget passed, it would prove that it lacks a majority in the House.

Quote

Himachal government will topple: Harsh Mahajan

After his victory, Mahajan claimed that the Congress government lacks a majority, saying, "The state government is in the minority right now... This government won't go on, it will topple under its own weight."