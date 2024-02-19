Amethi braces for showdown with Rahul Gandhi and Smriti Irani in town today

What's the story Union Minister Smriti Irani is expected to start a four-day tour of her constituency Amethi from Monday. The visit coincides with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra" entering the town in Uttar Pradesh. This will mark a rare occasion when the two political heavyweights will be in Amethi—earlier known as the Gandhi family's stronghold—on the same day. To be sure, both leaders have busy schedules, and their paths are expected to cross only symbolically during this visit.

Why does this story matter?

Amethi, once a Gandhi family bastion, continues to be a focal point in Indian politics. In the upcoming elections, the Lok Sabha seat is again expected to witness a fierce battle between Gandhi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Irani. To recall, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Irani defeated Gandhi—ending his 15-year reign in Amethi. Since then, the two have seldom crossed paths in Amethi. In 2022, they attended separate events in the run-up to the assembly elections.

Roadshow, public meeting planned for Gandhi's visit

Gandhi's Amethi visit is part of his ongoing rally that he kicked off on January 14 from Manipur's Thoubal, in the run up to the 2024 elections. The Congress leader is expected to hold a roadshow and a public meeting in the town to connect with the locals. Notably, the East-West Manipur-Mumbai Yatra will cover 6,700 kilometers across 15 states, with an aim to promote the message of "nyay" (justice) and engage with ordinary citizens along the route.

Gandhi's yatra will enter Amethi today

Irani to interact with her constituents

Irani's representative Vijay Gupta said the minister will be in her constituency for four days. During this time, she is likely to engage with residents in various villages to "understand and address" the concerns of her constituents. The visit will end with Irani's house warming party on Thursday. During her 2019 election campaign, the Union minister had vowed that she would construct a house in Amethi and become a resident.