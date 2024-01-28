Context

Why does this story matter?

Kumar is a key player of the opposition bloc—the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)—created to present a united front against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. There have been reports about Kumar's growing discontentment with the workings of the bloc since he was snubbed as the opposition's prime ministerial candidate despite some members pitching him. Rumors of Kumar switching sides also come after two bloc partners announced they will contest 2024 elections alone in their respective states.

Firefighting measures

RJD, Congress scramble for action plan amid political crisis

The possible departure of Kumar from the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) has prompted Lalu Prasad Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress to strategize. Both parties have conducted several meetings to discuss their course of action if Kumar exits. The JD(U) is the main player in Bihar's grand alliance and the opposition's INDIA bloc against the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls. In the 243-member Bihar Assembly, the RJD has 79 MLAs, followed by BJP (78), JD(U) (45), and Congress (19).

Tejashwi Yadav

'Game yet to begin': Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav

Speaking on the issue, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav reportedly informed the party that "the game is yet to begin" in Bihar politics. He also boasted about the working of the RJD-JD(U)-Congress alliance saying it managed to get things done within a short time. Yadav is also against the idea of forming a new government by gaining support from eight MLAs needed for a majority as the JD(U) and BJP together hold over 122 seats in the assembly.

Congress speaks

Congress reaches out to Kumar amid Bihar crisis

Separately, the Congress said on Saturday that party President Mallikarjun Kharge called Kumar two to three times, and despite returning the calls, Kumar remained "busy." As such, the two leaders could not speak about the political crisis in Bihar. Meanwhile, Kharge appointed former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel as the party's senior observer to coordinate the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' and other activities in Bihar. This comes amid the political turmoil and fears that Kumar may dump the Mahagathbandhan alliance.