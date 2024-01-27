Context

Kumar is a key player in the opposition bloc, which was created to present a united front against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Rumors of Kumar switching sides follow the announcement by some INDIA bloc partners that they will contest the elections alone in their respective states. There have been reports about his growing discontentment with the workings of the alliance since he was snubbed as the opposition's prime ministerial candidate despite some members backing him.

Jairam Ramesh

Congress rushing ex-Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Bihar

Speaking to the media regarding Bihar's political turmoil, Ramesh said, "Mallikarjun Kharge tried to speak to Nitish Kumar several times. Nitish ji too called back. But both of them were busy. So they have not yet spoken." According to him, the Congress is sending former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel to Bihar as a senior observer. He will likely reach Patna by Saturday night. This comes amid speculation that a new council of ministers will be formed in Bihar.

Nitish Kumar role

Ramesh praised Kumar for contributing to INDIA bloc

During his address, Ramesh also praised Kumar for his contribution to the INDIA bloc. He said the Bihar chief minister was the first to host the opposition alliance meeting. "The second meeting took place in Bengaluru where the bloc got its INDIA name. Nitish Kumar's role in that meeting was very significant," Ramesh said. "Strengthening the INDIA bloc is the responsibility of every party. And Congress is determined to work towards that," he added.

Rift in Punjab, Bengal

JD(U) leader cites issues with Congress in Punjab, West Bengal

Separately, JD(U)'s Tyagi highlighted the discord between the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, as well as the ongoing dispute over seat-sharing with Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal. "There is a big possibility of Akali Dal and BJP coming together in Punjab and the possibility of a fight between Congress and AAP," he said. Tyagi further mentioned Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav's disappointment with the Congress's conduct, urging it to act more responsibly.

JDU's reaction

INDIA alliance tattered due to Congress's actions: Tyagi

Tyagi also stressed that the Congress was facing the most critical situation in West Bengal, where its leaders aim to subject TMC's elected government to the President's rule. Banerjee has fueled the controversy by denying permission to the grand old party's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by its senior leader Rahul Gandhi, he added. "The INDIA alliance that we had is now tattered and is headed toward its decline," the JD(U) leader concluded.