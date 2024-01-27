Context

Why does this story matter?

Khan and Kerala's Left government have been at odds over several issues, especially the state's university functioning and the governor's refusal to sign some bills passed by the assembly. In recent weeks, the state has witnessed dramatic spectacles and verbal duels between the governor and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, as well as the SFI, the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM)'s student wing. The main bone of contention is Khan's nominations to the senate of many universities in the state.

Incident

Khan confronts SFI activists, talks tough to police

On Saturday, several SFI activists staged a black flag protest against Khan when he was on his way to Kottarakkara for a function. In response, Khan got out of his vehicle and confronted them. Then he sat in front of a shop, demanding their arrest. "If the police itself is breaking the law, who will uphold the law? I'll not leave from here. Police are giving them protection," said Khan, who could be seen talking tough to the police personnel.

Watch: Visuals of Kerala governor confronting SFI activists

Details

FIR against 13 SFI workers for 'assaulting governor'

Following the incident, the Kerala Police booked 13 SFI workers for alleged "unlawful assembly," "rioting," and "assaulting the governor." The SFI, meanwhile, alleged that Khan called its activists "bloody criminals." "We will show him the power of our protest by demonstrating across the state. We would like to send the message that SFI is not ready for any compromise," said an activist. The worker also stated that the protest was part of a state-wide campaign against Khan.

Z+ security

Governor given Z+ security

Following his face-off with student activists, Khan has been given Z+ security by the Centre. "Union Home Ministry has informed Kerala Raj Bhavan that the Z+ Security cover of CRPF is being extended to the Hon'ble Governor and Kerala Raj Bhavan," a post from the governor's office on X read. Under the Z+ category, Khan will be provided with a detail of 55 personnel, including 10+ National Security Guard (NSG) commandos and police personnel.

What Next?

Kerala HC stayed governor's nomination to senate

Last month, the Kerala High Court put a temporary stay on the nomination of four students to the senate of Kerala University by Khan. Khan claimed to have nominated these students based on their abilities in various fields. However, two students who were originally recommended by the university filed petitions, claiming they were overlooked in favor of less qualified nominees.