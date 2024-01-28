Twitter Post

Governor accepts Kumar's resignation

Swearing-in

Kumar previously severed ties with NDA in 2022

Kumar is likely to be sworn in as the new CM with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s support on Sunday evening. India Today reported preparations for the swearing-in ceremony have begun at Raj Bhavan, Patna. Kumar last severed ties with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in 2022, when he resigned as the CM and joined the Mahagathbandhan after receiving backing from the latter.

Decision

Took decision after suggestions from party members: Kumar

Kumar said he made the decision following suggestions by his party members. "I was facing difficulties in working with this alliance (Mahagathbandhan). When I explained this to party members, they advised me to resign," he said. "The new Grand Alliance that we created (in August 2022) is not in a good condition. The situation is not looking good," he told reporters.

INDIA

Kumar calls out INDIA for 'not doing anything'

Kumar also mentioned the opposition bloc, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), and how things were not moving forward. Reportedly, Kumar has been unhappy with the bloc since he was snubbed by the Congress as the INDIA's prime ministerial candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He was also frustrated by the delay in the bloc's seat-sharing talks in Bihar and other states.

Signs

Signs of discord between JD(U), RJD started showing last week

Signs that all isn't well between the JD(U) and the RJD started showing with former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur being conferred with Bharat Ratna. On Tuesday, Kumar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision, later taking a dig at "dynasty politics," possibly referring to the RJD leader Lalu Prasad's family. Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav were also seen ignoring each other on Republic Day.

NDA

Kumar might return to NDA again

Kumar is expected to rejoin the NDA now. Currently, the RJD, which is the single-largest party, has 79 MLAs in the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly, falling considerably short of the halfway mark of 122 seats. The Mahagathbandhan government comprised 159 MLAs. Following Kumar's defection now, it is still short eight MLAs to stake a claim to form Bihar's next government.