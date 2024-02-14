Gandhi is likely to file her nomination papers from Jaipur on Wednesday

Sonia Gandhi to file nomination for Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:06 am Feb 14, 202410:06 am

What's the story Congress leader Sonia Gandhi is set to file her nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections from Rajasthan on Wednesday. It will be the 77-year-old leader's first term in the Upper House after serving five terms as a Lok Sabha MP. This news follows a high-level meeting with senior party leaders, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party's General Secretary KC Venugopal. The last day for nominations is Thursday.

Context

Why does this story matter?

On February 27, 56 Rajya Sabha seats, including the one previously held by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, will go to polls. The Congress is poised to secure one of Rajasthan's three Rajya Sabha seats. Notably, Gandhi's choice to contest from Rajasthan, instead of a southern state like Telangana or Karnataka where the party also holds a strong position, signals the Congress's focus on the Hindi heartland. In 2019, Gandhi announced that she would contest her final Lok Sabha election.

History

Sonia Gandhi's political journey and health concerns

Gandhi's political journey began in 1999 after she was first elected to the Lok Sabha, after taking over as the Congress president. Reports indicate that her move to the Rajya Sabha is due to health reasons, as she cannot frequently visit her constituency. She will be the second member of the Gandhi family to join the Rajya Sabha, after former PM Indira Gandhi, who served in the Upper House from August 1964 to February 1967.

New candidate

Speculations on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's electoral debut

As Gandhi steps down from the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat, speculation arises that her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra may be considered a candidate for the constituency. However, no official decision has been made by the party leadership regarding her electoral debut. Meanwhile, according to reports, Kharge, Gandhi's children Rahul Gandhi and Vadra are likely to accompany her to Jaipur to file her papers.

Other seats

Congress expecting to retain 9 of 56 seats

The Congress is yet to announce other potential candidates for the Rajya Sabha seats. According to reports, former Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath is vying for a Rajya Sabha berth. Under Nath's leadership, the party received a drubbing in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections. Of the 56 Rajya Sabha seats available, the Congress is expecting to retain at least nine, including one from Madhya Pradesh.