Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats up for grabs

Shah holds late-night meeting on Maharashtra seat-sharing, talks positive: Reports

11:52 am Mar 06, 2024

What's the story Union Home Minister Amit Shah held meetings with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and both Deputy Chief Ministers, Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday night to discuss seat-sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. A consensus was reportedly reached for most of the seats. The meetings came amid mounting tensions within the Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra over seat-sharing. The alliance consists of five political parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena, and the National Congress Party (NCP).

Context

Why does this story matter?

Reaching a seat-sharing deal in Maharashtra has been difficult for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). This is because the three key partners—the BJP, Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Pawar's NCP—are demanding more seats than the others are ready to yield. The state has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second-highest after Uttar Pradesh. To recall, when the BJP released its first list of 195 Lok Sabha candidates on March 2, it did not mention Maharashtra.

Seat-sharing details

BJP aims for 30 seats, Sena wants 20

The three parties are expected to make a formal announcement about their Lok Sabha alliance on Wednesday. Reports suggest that the BJP is aiming for over 30 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in order to meet its twin goals of winning 370 seats nationally and 400 for the NDA. The Shiv Sena is seeking 23 seats, the same number the undivided Shiv Sena contested in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, whereas the NCP is seeking 12.

Contentious seats

10 seats a source of contention for the alliance

According to reports, of the 48 seats, 10 have become a source of contention. These are Kalyan, South Mumbai, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Shirur, Amravati, Sambhajinagar Nagar, Hingoli, Nashik, Ramtek, and Maval. Additionally, all three members of the Mahayuti alliance are vying for the Nashik constituency. While Hemant Godse of the Shiv Sena currently holds the seat, the NCP wants to nominate a member from Minister Chhagan Bhujbal's family. The BJP has also expressed interest in the constituency.

Opposition alliance

Seat-sharing finalized by MVA allies

With the general election closing in, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance in Maharashtra has also finalized a seat-sharing agreement for the state's 48 Lok Sabha seats. The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) will reportedly contest 20 Lok Sabha seats, while the Congress will compete for 18. The Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP will nominate candidates for the remaining 10 seats.