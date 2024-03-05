Next Article

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay confirmed his resignation earlier in the day

Calcutta HC Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay resigns, to join BJP

By Riya Baibhawi 06:53 pm Mar 05, 202406:53 pm

What's the story Calcutta High Court Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay—who confirmed his resignation earlier on Tuesday—has said that he will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday. Speaking to reporters in Kolkata, he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he is a "very hardworking man." He also criticized the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal and other opposition parties. To recall, in April 2023, Justice Gangopadhyay sparked a controversy by discussing a case he was hearing during a TV interview.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Justice Gangopadhyay's switch to the BJP comes weeks ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections. Rumors suggest that he may contest the general elections from Bengal's Tamluk constituency, which is a TMC bastion. Notably, during his visit to the state on Saturday, the prime minister gave the BJP leadership a new target to win all the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal.

Tamluk constituency

BJP aims to secure win in Tamluk

The Tamluk seat has been under the TMC control since 2009. Suvendu Adhikari—earlier seen as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's right-hand man—represented the constituency until his switch to the BJP in 2016. After 2016, the seat went to his brother, Dibyendu Adhikari. The BJP is aiming to secure the parliamentary constituency and is likely to field Gangopadhyay from the seat, reports said.

In April 2023

Justice Gangopadhyay's controversial TV interview

In April 2023, Justice Gangopadhay gave an interview to a TV channel. The then judge was hearing a case related to the "school jobs for cash scam." In the interview, he spoke on the alleged role of TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee in the matter, Bar & Bench reported. The Supreme Court, while taking strong objection, had said that "sitting judges had no business giving interviews to TV channels."

Modi in Bengal

PM's remarks against TMC government

During his two-day visit to the state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections to unveil development projects, PM Modi on Saturday slammed the TMC government in West Bengal for allegedly betraying people. Addressing a gathering in Krishnanagar, he said the TMC betrayed people by indulging in corruption and "parivarvad" (nepotism). He also targeted CM Banerjee-led administration and accused it of turning every scheme into a scam, stating, "TMC means tu, mei, aur corruption."