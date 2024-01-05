ED team attacked in Bengal, TMC leader arrested during raids

Enforcement Directorate team attacked in West Bengal during raids

An Enforcement Directorate (ED) team was reportedly attacked in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Friday. According to reports, the incident happened in the state's Sandeshkhali village, where the probe team had gone to raid locations concerning an alleged ration distribution scam. The team was attacked as it approached Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shah Jahan Sheikh's residence, who was later apprehended in the case.

Angry mob vandalized vehicles belonging to government officials: Report

It is learned that more than 200 locals surrounded the probe agency officials and the central armed paramilitary forces accompanying the ED team. Furthermore, the mob also vandalized the vehicles belonging to government officials. Confirming they were safe, an ED official told reporters that the search operation had to be abandoned and they were returning to Kolkata.