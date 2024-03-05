Next Article

Pragya Thakur has demanded MLAs Sudesh Rai's removal over alleged illegal liquor shop

Pragya Thakur accuses BJP MLA of running illegal liquor vend

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 04:55 pm Mar 05, 202404:55 pm

What's the story The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Lok Sabha MP from Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur, has accused fellow party leader and legislator Sudesh Rai of running an illegal liquor store in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district. Thakur demanded Rai's removal from the MLA post and expressed concern over the safety of women and girls in the area. Rai has denied the allegations and urged the media to investigate the claims themselves.

Context

Why does this story matter?

This came days after the BJP dropped Thakur—popularly known as Sadhvi Pragya—and 32 other sitting MPs from its first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. She has been replaced by Alok Sharma from Bhopal. To recall, ahead of the 2019 polls, Thakur sparked widespread condemnation by comparing former Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad chief Hemant Karkare to mythological figures Ravana and Kans. The MP also praised Mahatma Gandhi's assassin, Nathuram Godse, as a "patriot" on a separate occasion.

Complaints

School girls complain about liquor shop near their school: Thakur

During a tour of the Sehore district, Thakur was allegedly approached by some girls from Khajuria Kala who complained about a liquor store near their school. Parts of the district fall under her Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency. The girls shared their fears for their safety as people often gathered at the shop and made inappropriate comments toward them, Thakur said. Women in the area also reported instances of intoxicated people entering their homes after visiting the liquor vend, she added.

Statement

Demands suspension of Excise Department officials

Thakur claimed that, according to local residents and officials, the illegal liquor store in Khajuria Kala Bangla is operated by Rai. She demanded his removal from office and the suspension of any Excise Department officials involved. Thakur alleged that the shop's license was illegal, as it cannot be granted for a location near a school. She also noted that the village was designated as a "model village" last year, where liquor stores are not allowed.

Counterclaim

Thakur breaks into shop; Rai asks media to find truth

Furthermore, Thakur said that she and the girls entered the shop and found large quantities of liquor, some of which they discarded. She alleged that police officers present attempted to prevent the liquor from being destroyed. Meanwhile, reacting to Thakur's claims, Rai advised the media to uncover the truth themselves and suggested they speak with the district collector. He declined to comment further, stating that Thakur is a "sadhvi" and he had things to say but would not do so.