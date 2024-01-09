Bilkis Bano case: Rape convicts not home, says report

Bilkis Bano case: Rape convicts not home, says report

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 09:40 pm Jan 09, 202409:40 pm

Nine case convicts in Bilkis Bano case are 'missing' from Dahod while their families remain tightlipped

At least nine out of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case have gone "missing" from their homes in Gujarat's Dahod district, The Indian Express reported. This came a day after the Supreme Court overturned the remission and premature release granted to them by the Gujarat government in 2022. Family members of these convicts, who live in the neighboring villages of Randhikpur and Singvad, were also hesitant to disclose their whereabouts.

Why does this story matter?

Bano was 21 years old and five months pregnant when she was raped, and seven of her family members—including her toddler daughter—were killed during the 2002 Gujarat riots. Gujarat's government granted remission to the 11 convicts who walked free on 2022 Independence Day under an outdated policy, triggering nationwide outrage and political controversy. The Supreme Court on Monday, however, set aside their remission and premature release and ordered the rapists to surrender before the concerned jail authorities within two weeks.

Convict's father claims innocence, alleges political vendetta

Akhambhai Chaturbhai Raval (87), the father of convict Govind Nai, told TIE his son was innocent and blamed his conviction in the Bano case on a "political vendetta of Congress." Another convict, Jashvant Nai, is Raval's brother. The family maintained that they were devout Hindus and incapable of committing such crimes. Raval mentioned that Govind left home about a week ago. The local police also confirmed that he left on Saturday without divulging any further details.

Raval wants son to serve at Ram Mandir

Raval also expressed his desire for Govind to serve at the Ram Mandir establishment in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. He said it would be better for him than doing nothing and wandering daily. He claimed returning to jail was not a significant issue for Govind since he had already spent 20 years behind bars. "He was released with due process of law, and now the law has told him to go back, so he will go back," Raval said.

Convict Radheshyam away from home, family mum

Another convict, Radheshyam Shah, has been away from his home for "the last 15 months," said his father, Bhagwandas Shah, adding he had no idea where he was. His brother, Aashish Shah, declined to comment on the verdict, saying the family hadn't spoken to their lawyers yet. Pradip Modhiya (57), another convict, is allegedly also missing. However, Sub-Inspector RN Damor, stationed outside Modhiya's house, said he left on Monday and would return soon.

Police station constables guarding locked houses of convicts

Meanwhile, officials claimed that they had deployed police constables to guard the locked homes of the convicts to prevent any potential untoward incidents. Sub-Inspector GB Rathva told TIE that they made security arrangements ahead of the SC verdict to avoid any possible violence or unwanted reactions. On the other hand, Raval acknowledged that the convicts were not in the village, as they were aware of media presence but claimed they would not abscond.

Neighbors and shopkeepers remain tightlipped

The other convicts included brothers Shailesh Bhatt (65) and Mitesh Bhatt (58), who lived in Radheshyam's village, too. The other convicts with homes in the village include Rajubhai Soni, Kesharbhai Vohania, Bakabhai Vohania, and Bipinchandra Joshi. Villagers and local shopkeepers were silent over the SC verdict and the whereabouts of convicts, although they admitted being aware of the top court's ruling. One villager stated, "You won't find them (convicts) now. All of them locked their houses and left."

Know about the Supreme Court order

The Supreme Court on Monday canceled the Gujarat government's order that granted remission and early release to the 11 rapists. It also ruled Gujarat's administration was "not competent" to pass such an order. The court said the decision was up to the government of Maharashtra, where the rapists were sentenced. While terming the petition filed by Bano against their release as maintainable, it ordered the convicts to surrender in two weeks and return to jail.

Know about Bano gangrape incident

Bano and her family left their home in Randhikpur on February 28, 2002, in anticipation of riots following the Godhra train-burning tragedy the day before. On March 3, 2002, she was gang raped, and a mob killed 14 persons, including seven of her family, in Dahod's Limkheda. The trial of the case was subsequently shifted to Mumbai, Maharashtra. On January 21, 2008, a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Mumbai sentenced the convicts to life imprisonment.