India

Nearly 30 people hospitalized in Gujarat after inhaling toxic gas

Written by Snehadri Sarkar August 24, 2023 | 12:09 pm 2 min read

28 hospitalised after gas leakage at chemical factory in Gujarat's Bharuch

At least 28 individuals were hospitalized in Gujarat after inhaling toxic gas that reportedly leaked at a chemical factory in the Sarod village of Bharuch district on Wednesday. According to reports, the leak came from a tank within a chemical factory, exposing workers to toxic bromine gas. Other reports claimed the leak was caused by a fire that broke out in a tank.

Affected individuals complained of breathing issues: Top official

As per the news agency ANI, Bharuch Resident Additional Collector NR Dhandhal revealed that all the individuals affected by the toxic gas leak at PI Industries complained of breathing issues upon inhaling the bromine gas. However, no casualties were reported in the incident, and the leak was quickly contained with the assistance of firefighting personnel and other rescue teams.

Nearly 2,000 workers were at factory during gas leak

It has been learned that the incident happened on Wednesday at around 11:00am when the factory was busy with almost 2,000 workers. According to Jagran, immediate evacuation procedures were initiated at the chemical factory after the gas leak was identified. The police have initiated an investigation into the incident and are attempting to determine the root cause of the leak.

Police probe underway

Vedach Police Station Sub-Inspector (SI) Vaishali Ahir also confirmed that the workers who were near the leaking tank complained about health issues and were taken to the hospital for treatment. Around 2:00pm, orange-colored clouds were seen in the sky above the factory. Reportedly, the event gained considerable traction as pictures and videos of the accident spread on social media.

Visuals of fire at PI Industries

Similar gas leak incident in Surat that killed 6

In January last year, six factory workers died and 22 others fell sick after inhaling toxic fumes leaking from a chemical tanker parked near a factory in Gujrarat's Surat. News agency PTI reported that the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) later claimed that the chemical was being discharged from the tanker illegally when a toxic gas leaked and contaminated the nearby areas.

