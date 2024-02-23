TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan is at the heart of the Sandeshkhali controversy

Amid Sandeshkhali row, ED files new case against Sheikh Shahjahan

By Tanya Shrivastava

What's the story The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday registered a case against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan, who is at the heart of the Sandeshkhali controversy in West Bengal, on money laundering charges. As of now, raids are being carried out at his residence and six other locations. Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district recently made headlines following the Bharatiya Janata Party's allegations of sexual violence by some leaders of the TMC, including Sheikh.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Sandeshkhali witnessed massive protests earlier this month against Sheikh. The situation took an ugly turn in recent days after allegations of rape of "Hindu women" emerged, prompting a strong reaction from the BJP as well. The region has become a flash point of a political dispute following the BJP's allegations that Sheikh and his aides have committed various atrocities against Sandeshkhali residents.

Background

Attack on ED officials and arrests of Sheikh's aides

To recall, Sheikh has been avoiding law enforcement since January 5, after a mob allegedly connected to him attacked ED officials during a search operation related to a ration scam. This event escalated tensions and raised questions about the extent of influence and power held by Sheikh and his supporters in the area. State police have arrested two of his associates, Shibu Hazra and Uttam Sardar, while Sheikh remains at large.

Probe underway

Police urge villagers to come forward with complaints

So far, 17 arrests have been made in relation to the Sandeshkhali dispute, and police are encouraging villagers to report their complaints. Authorities have set up camps in the region to address concerns regarding land grab and extortion. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the region on March 6 and meet with Sandeshkhali victims, state BJP President Sukanta Majumdar said on Thursday.