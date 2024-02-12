Ashok Chavan has resigned from Congress

Maharashtra: Ashok Chavan resigns from Congress, rumored to join BJP

Feb 12, 2024

What's the story Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan on Monday resigned from the party's primary membership. This is being seen as a major setback for the Congress in Maharashtra ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. He was allegedly unhappy with the grand old party's decisions in the state. Reportedly, Chavan is planning to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the coming days.

Chavan issues statement about his decision

Chavan announced his decision in a statement on Monday afternoon. "I hereby submit my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress Party with effect from 12/02/2024 noon (sic)," he said. Chavan also met Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar in Mumbai on Monday before submitting his resignation. Meanwhile, following this development, several top BJP leaders gathered at the party's Mumbai Pradesh office.