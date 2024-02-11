Delhi residents have complained about Delhi Police's mock drill ahead of farmers' protest (Representational image)

Delhi: Residents troubled by police's drill ahead of farmers' protest

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 03:24 pm Feb 11, 202403:24 pm

What's the story Residents in parts of Delhi complained of eye discomfort and respiratory ailments on Sunday as a result of the Delhi Police's anti-riot drill in the Yamuna Khadar area. Locals and commuters on the Geeta Colony-Pusta Road initially mistook it for a gas leak, claiming there was no prior notification of the exercise. Some of them even felt a burning sensation in their eyes and nose. "It seems like my eyes and nose are blocked," a resident told ANI.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

Farmers are seeking a law that guarantees a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops or agricultural produce. This was one of the conditions they set when they decided to end their protest against the now-repealed agricultural laws in 2021. They also want to see the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations implemented, as well as agricultural loan waivers and pensions for farmers and farm laborers. Farmers are also demanding the withdrawal of police cases and "justice" for victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Mock drill

Mock drill conducted ahead of farmers' march

The Delhi Police conducted a tear gas drill in preparation for the farmers' march reaching Delhi's borders. Social media videos show officers lining up and deploying tear gas shells in an open area in northern Delhi. Security has already been tightened in Delhi ahead of the proposed march to the national capital. Around 200 farmer organizations are expected to join the protest, advocating for demands such as legislation to ensure MSP and pension benefits.

Twitter Post

Watch: Visuals of Delhi Police's mock drill

Security measures

Measures to prevent farmers from entering Delhi

The Delhi Police is taking extensive measures to stop farmers from entering the city on Tuesday. Reports indicate that Delhi's borders with Haryana are being sealed off using large containers, with cranes on standby. The Haryana government has also installed cement barriers to block protesting farmers from entering the national capital. In 2021, the police failed to prevent farmers from entering Delhi, which resulted in clashes and critical injuries to police personnel. Farmers were protesting against the now-revoked farm laws.

Insights

Police asked to monitor social media

Meanwhile, cops said they were closely monitoring social media ahead of the farmers' protest. Farmers may use various transportation methods like cars, motorcycles, Delhi metro, or buses to avoid police detection. Some farmers may arrive early and gather outside VIP residences, including those of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ministers, and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders. Women and children are also expected to participate in the demonstrations. Delhi roads witnessed chaotic scenes in 2021 during the farmers' agitation.