Forgery case against Hero MotoCorp, chairperson Pawan Munjal: Here's why

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:10 pm Oct 09, 2023

Munjal has been accused of falsifying account books

Delhi Police filed a case against Hero MotoCorp, India's top two-wheeler manufacturer, and its chairperson, Pawan Munjal, over allegations of forgery and fraud. The first information report (FIR) was submitted by Brains Logistics, a company that supplied manpower services to Hero. The FIR accuses Munjal and others of forgery and falsifying account books. In response, Hero mentioned that the issue dates back to 2009-10 and that they had also filed an FIR against Brains Logistics in 2013.

Previous legal troubles for Hero MotoCorp and Munjal

This isn't the first time Hero MotoCorp and Munjal have encountered legal troubles. Indian tax authorities previously investigated the company's relationship with a vendor suspected of reporting around Rs. 92 crore in false expenses. Moreover, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recovered assets worth Rs. 25 crore from Munjal after a money-laundering investigation. These incidents underscore the ongoing challenges faced by the company and its chairperson.

Hero MotoCorp's statement to BSE

In reaction to the FIR filed by Brains Logistics, Hero MotoCorp released a statement to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The company explained that the matter pertains to events from 2009-10 and that they had registered an FIR against Brains Logistics in 2013. The case is currently being heard in court. It remains uncertain how this latest development will affect the company's reputation and operations.

Potential implications for India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer

The forgery case against Hero MotoCorp and its chairperson could have significant consequences for the company's future. As India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, any negative publicity or legal issues could potentially impact investor confidence and market performance. Furthermore, these allegations may trigger increased scrutiny from regulatory authorities, leading to additional challenges for the company in the coming months.