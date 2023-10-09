Hyundai EXTER reaches 75,000 bookings, waitlist stretches to 18 months

By Akash Pandey 06:35 pm Oct 09, 2023

The Hyundai EXTER comes in seven variants (Photo credit: Hyundai)

The Hyundai EXTER has hit a major milestone in India, racking up 75,000 bookings for the entry-level SUV. In September 2023 alone, Hyundai sold over 8,000 units of the car, proving its popularity among Indian consumers. This impressive feat comes on the heels of Hyundai announcing a price increase of up to Rs. 16,000 across EXTER's seven variants. Now, the starting price of the vehicle sits at Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom).

Competing with Punch in the sub-four meter segment

The Hyundai EXTER faces tough competition from the Tata Punch in the sub-four meter SUV segment. In September, Tata reported sales of more than 13,000 units for the Punch. The EXTER comes in seven different variants—EX, EX (O), S, S (O), SX, SX (O), and SX (O) Connect. Under the hood, it boasts a 1.2-liter petrol engine, paired with either a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. CNG-powered S CNG and SX CNG variants are also available.

The SUV is witnessing a long waiting period

As the demand for the Hyundai EXTER soars, so does the waiting period for eager customers. As of October 2023, the waiting period for the SUV stretches up to 18 months. This lengthy wait time underscores the EXTER's popularity and highlights the challenges automakers face in meeting customer demand amid supply chain constraints and other production-related factors.

Closing in on joining the 1 lakh bookings club

The Hyundai EXTER is well on its way to joining other SUVs in India that have reached the prestigious one lakh bookings club. With competitive pricing, a wide range of variants, and strong demand, the EXTER is set to continue its success in the Indian market. As Hyundai works to tackle long waiting periods and ramp up production, it remains to be seen how quickly the EXTER will reach this significant milestone.

