Feb 11, 2024

What's the story Ahead of Tuesday's "Delhi Chalo" march, organized by roughly 200 farmers' unions, authorities are fortifying the national capital by barricading the Delhi-Haryana and Delhi-Uttar Pradesh borders. They have also deployed more than 5,000 security personnel. ANI reported that the Delhi Police has barricaded the Ghazipur Barricades, with Noida Police doing the same on the Chilla border to prevent protesters from entering the capital.

Farmers are seeking a law guaranteeing a Minimum Support Price (MSP), one of the prerequisites they had set when they agreed to withdraw their protest in 2021 against the now-repealed farm laws. They are also demanding the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, farm debt waivers, and pensions for farmers and farm laborers. Withdrawal of police cases and "justice" for the Lakhimpur Kheri violence victims are also among the farmers' demands.

Over 15,000 farmers set to reach Delhi for march: Report

To prevent agitating farmers from Punjab and Haryana from entering the national capital, Delhi Police have placed large containers and cranes at the borders. The Delhi Police also said that in order to avoid any untoward incidents and to maintain law and order, Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973, "is required to be issued to save lives and property in the area." Approximately 15,000 to 20,000 farmers may reach Delhi to participate in the march, India Today reported.

Mobile internet services suspended in 7 Haryana districts

Similarly, the Haryana Police has issued an advisory urging people against traveling to Punjab during this period and encouraging them to monitor its social channels for updates on traffic conditions. The Haryana government has also ordered the suspension of mobile internet services and bulk SMS in seven districts. Notably, mobile data services will remain suspended from 6:00am on Sunday until 11:59pm on Tuesday in Kurukshetra, Ambala, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Sirsa, and Fatehabad districts.

Section 144 imposed in Panchkula, Punjab-Haryana border partially sealed

In Panchkula, authorities have invoked Section 144, prohibiting processions, demonstrations, and the carrying of weapons, according to Panchkula DCP Sumer Singh Pratap. Local authorities in Ambala, Jind, Fatehabad, and Sirsa districts have also sealed almost all entry points at the Punjab border by raising huge concrete walls. The partial sealing of the Punjab-Haryana and Delhi-Haryana borders has impacted the movement of vehicular traffic, affecting commuters. Paramilitary forces have been deployed to prevent untoward incidents and restrict the movement of vehicles.

