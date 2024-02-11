IndiGo plane caused runway closure at Delhi airport on Sunday

IndiGo plane causes runway closure at Delhi airport

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 12:34 pm Feb 11, 202412:34 pm

What's the story An IndiGo flight (6E 2221) from Amritsar on Sunday missed the taxiway after landing at Delhi airport, causing a temporary blockage on one of the runways, PTI reported. The A320 plane ended up at the dead end on runway 28/10 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport after missing the designated taxiway. This blocked the runaway for 15 minutes and briefly disrupted some flight operations.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

The incident comes at a time when IndiGo is already under the scanner for various operational violations. Earlier in January, dense fog in Delhi and parts of North India led to severe disruptions in train and flight services. The delays and alleged mismanagement exacerbated passenger woes. IndiGo was also fined Rs. 1.2 crore by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security after a video showing passengers eating on the tarmac while waiting for their flight went viral.

Incident

Runway cleared, operations resumed

Following the situation, an IndiGo towing van was immediately called, which moved the aircraft from the runway's dead end to a parking bay. Minutes later, normal operations resumed at the Delhi airport. IndiGo officials have yet to respond to the incident or release any statement regarding it. Notably, IGI Airport is India's busiest airport as it manages nearly 1,400 flights daily across its four operational runways.

Latest controversy

Para-athlete alleged 'mistreatment' by IndiGo staff

Earlier this month, Indian para-athlete Suvarna Raj alleged mistreatment of differently-abled individuals by airlines. She also cited her recent experience with an IndiGo Airlines flight. She alleged that the airline denied her access to her personal wheelchair upon her arrival in Chennai from Delhi. "I think that the airline incidents happened multiple times," Raj told ANI. In response to her allegations, IndiGo issued an apology but claimed they were committed to being an "inclusive airline."