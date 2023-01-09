India

2 IndiGo passengers arrested for drinking onboard Delhi-Patna flight

Jan 09, 2023, 09:00 pm

Two passengers of IndiGo's Delhi-Patna flight have been arrested for drinking onboard domestic flight

Patna's Airport Police arrested two passengers of a Delhi-Patna IndiGo flight on Sunday night with the help of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for consuming alcohol on the domestic flight violating rules, NDTV reported. The airline clarified that—contrary to multiple reports—there was no altercation during the 80-minute-long flight. The accused stopped consuming alcohol and apologized after a crew member intervened, said reports.

Why does this story matter?

This comes amid outrage over the urination incident on Air India's New York-Delhi flight on November 26, when a drunk man allegedly urinated on a woman co-passenger in business class.

An FIR was filed in the case earlier in January, and the woman claimed that despite being aware of the situation, the crew allowed the accused—who has now been arrested—to walk free after landing.

Accused passengers arrested with help of CISF: Report

Two men traveling on IndiGo flight 6E 6383 from Delhi-Patna were arrested upon arrival for consuming alcohol on the domestic flight, reported Hindustan Times. CISF personnel apprehended the accused—identified as Rohit and Nitish—and handed them over to the Patna Airport Police. Later, a breath analysis test proved that both were inebriated, Jitendra Singh Gangwar, Additional Director General (ADG) of the Bihar Police, told NDTV.

Duo camouflaged beer, consumed it onboard flight

NDTV quoted Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) sources as saying that a passenger smelled alcohol and alerted the crew that some people camouflaged alcohol and consumed it. The crew interfered and found empty cans in their seat pockets, following which they informed the pilot. Two passengers reportedly confessed and were handed over to security personnel along with necessary documents, CISF officials told NDTV.

No altercation onboard the Delhi-Patna flight: IndiGo

IndiGo, in a tweet, rejected initial reports of a ruckus onboard the said flight. The airline stated that there was no such altercation between any passengers. "The matter is under investigation with the authorities. We would like to clarify that there was no altercation onboard the aircraft, as what is being reported in some sections of social media," it tweeted.

Take a look at IndiGo's tweet

With reference to the incident that took place onboard 6E 6383 from Delhi to Patna, the matter is under investigation with the authorities. We would like to clarify that there was no altercation onboard the aircraft, as what is being reported in some sections of social media. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) January 9, 2023

Indian airlines witness string of mid-air episodes

The new incident follows a string of bizarre mid-air episodes on several Indian carriers. The most horrible instances include two men urinating on co-passengers. Both incidences occurred on Air India flights, one coming in from New York and the other from Paris. In the New York-Delhi flight case, the accused, Shankar Mishra, was arrested following widespread uproar, but the other accused is still free.