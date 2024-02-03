Para-athlete has alleged mistreatment by IndiGo staff

Para-athlete Suvarna Raj alleges 'mistreatment' by IndiGo staff; airline apologizes

What's the story Indian para-athlete Suvarna Raj has voiced her concerns about the alleged mistreatment of differently-abled individuals by airlines, citing her recent experience with an IndiGo Airlines flight. She alleged that the airline denied her access to her personal wheelchair upon her arrival in Chennai from Delhi. "I think that the airline incidents happened multiple times," Raj told ANI. In response to her allegations, IndiGo issued an apology but claimed they were committed to being an "inclusive airline."

The incident comes at a time when IndiGo is already under the scanner for various operational violations. Earlier in January, dense fog in Delhi and parts of North India led to severe disruptions in train and flight services. The significant delays and alleged mismanagement exacerbated the passenger woes. IndiGo was also fined Rs. 1.2 crore by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security after a video went viral showing passengers eating on the tarmac while waiting for their flight.

Raj alleges facing frequent issues during air travel

Raj, who has been wheelchair-bound since contracting polio at age two, mentioned that she flies frequently and has encountered similar issues on numerous occasions. "Even in the past two months, I have flown at least 10 times and nine times out of those, I did not receive my wheelchair," she said. Despite informing crew members about her needs, her requests were consistently ignored, and she was provided with a cabin wheelchair instead of her own.

Watch: Raj narrating her ordeal

Smart thinking needed toward differently-abled people: Raj

The para-athlete also highlighted the disrespectful attitude of airport and airline staff toward her and her friend during their travels. Recounting an incident, she said, "The day before yesterday, a security member asked my friend, who also uses a wheelchair, to stand up. Not once, but thrice. They kept on persisting, asking her to stand up so they could check her." Raj called for greater understanding and sensitivity toward differently-abled individuals.

IndiGo apologizes to Raj for inconvenience