Banwarilal Purohit stepped down from his position on Saturday

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit resigns

By Chanshimla Varah 04:11 pm Feb 03, 202404:11 pm

What's the story Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit stepped down from his position on Saturday, citing personal reasons for his decision. In a letter addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, Purohit wrote, "Due to my reasons and certain other commitments, I tender my resignation from the post of Governor of Punjab and Administrator, Union Territory, Chandigarh. Please accept the same on oblige." Purohit's resignation came amid a stalemate between him and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over delays in approving pending bills.

Next Article

Twitter Post

Purohit's resignation letter

Supreme Court

Supreme Court slammed governor over delay in assent of bills

Last November, the Supreme Court reprimanded Purohit for failing to give assent to five bills passed by the Punjab Assembly. During the hearing, the bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra warned, "You are playing with fire." The bench emphasized the significance of respecting the legislative process and asked the governor not to deflect the course of bills passed by the assembly.

Opposition

Governors in opposition-ruled states at odds with governments

Purohit, a former Congress leader, has also served as governor of Assam, Meghalaya (additional charge), and Tamil Nadu. He took charge as Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator on August 29, 2021. Notably, governors in various opposition-ruled states have been at odds with the ruling state governments. In December, states including Punjab, West Bengal, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Telangana expressed their concerns to courts, alleging their governors work as agents of the Centre.