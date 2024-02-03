Maharashtra BJP MLA has been arrested for shooting at Shiv Sena leader

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 01:06 pm Feb 03, 202401:06 pm

What's the story A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, Ganpat Gaikwad, and two of his associates were arrested by Thane police on Saturday for allegedly shooting at Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde faction leader Mahesh Gaikwad. The incident took place inside Hill Line Police Station at Ulhasnagar in Maharashtra's Thane district, on Friday night. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sudhakar Pathare said a property dispute appears to be the motive, and further investigation is underway.

Police action

Ganpat, associates booked for attempt to murder

The two associates of Ganpat arrested by the police have been identified as Harshal Nana Kene and Sandeep Sarvankar. All three have been booked under the Indian Penal Code sections, including 307 (attempt to murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy), per reports. Meanwhile, Mahesh and other victims are currently receiving treatment at a private hospital. Police are investigating whether the altercation was due to political rivalry or personal issues.

Investigation details

Ongoing investigation, eyewitness accounts

Police said they were searching for three more accused in connection with the shooting incident. A senior police officer stated that they were recording statements from eyewitnesses and reviewing CCTV footage to determine the exact sequence of events. The officer added that they would also examine the dispute between Ganpat and Mahesh. The incident occurred after both parties arrived at Hill Line Police Station at 10:00pm on Friday following a property dispute, which escalated into an argument and subsequent shooting.

Incident

More about shooting incident

Additional CP Dattatrya Shinde claimed that Ganpat fired at Mahesh inside the senior inspector's cabin at Hill Line Police Station. He said Ganpat's son had come to the police station to file a complaint in connection with a land dispute when Mahesh arrived along with his men. Later, Ganpat also reached the police station. During the altercation between the MLA and the Sena leader, Ganpat allegedly fired shots at Mahesh, injuring him and his associate.

Statement

How Ganpat responded

Speaking to the media before his arrest, Ganpat said that he used the firearm as his son was being beaten at the police station. "I have no regrets. If my son is being beaten in front of the police inside the police station, what will I do," asked Ganpat. He alleged that CM Shinde was trying to establish a "kingdom of criminals" in Maharashtra. Mahesh was shifted to a private medical facility and underwent surgery.