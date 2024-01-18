IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet fined over flight disruptions

1/5

India 2 min read

IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet fined over flight disruptions

By Riya Baibhawi 12:07 pm Jan 18, 202412:07 pm

A video of passengers eating on the tarmac had gone viral

IndiGo Airlines was fined Rs. 1.2 crore by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security after a video went viral showing passengers eating on the tarmac while waiting for their flight. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) further imposed a Rs. 30 lakh penalty on Mumbai Airport for the infraction. Both IndiGo and Mumbai Airport had received show-cause notices from the government. Air India and SpiceJet have also been fined by the DGCA for inadequate preparedness resulting in fog delays.

2/5

Why does this story matter?

Earlier this week, a video showing passengers eating on the tarmac next to an aircraft went viral. Scores of passenger had landed at Mumbai Airport following a several-hour-delay. Dense fog over Delhi and the Indo-Gangetic plains has been causing flight delays and cancellations, adding to passenger woes.

3/5

Air India and SpiceJet fined for fog delays

Air India and SpiceJet have also been fined Rs. 30 lakh each by the DGCA for inadequate preparedness resulting in fog delays, violating and not complying with Aircraft Rules, 1937. The regulator meets with airline operators and aerodrome operators annually before the fog season begins. "SpiceJet and Air India did not roster CAT II/III and LVTO-qualified pilots for some of the flights and thus failed to comply with the directions issued," stated the DGCA.

4/5

Violation of apron discipline

The DGCA labeled the event as a "violation of apron discipline". "It came to the notice of the DGCA through social media that on January 15, passengers of two IndiGo flights were on the apron for a considerable period at the CSMI Airport, Mumbai" "This is in violation of Para 5 of DGCA Air Safety circular 04 of 2007 which directs all agencies working at the airport not to permit walking on an active apron," it said in a statement.

5/5

IndiGo issues apology

In response, IndiGo released a statement addressing the incident which took place on Januar 14. A Goa to Delhi flight had to be diverted to Mumbai due to low visibility in Delhi. The airline said, "We sincerely apologize to our customers and are currently looking into the incident. We will take necessary steps to avoid any such instances in the future."