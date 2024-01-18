Bilkis Bano case: Convict requests more time to surrender

Bilkis Bano case: Convict requests more time to surrender

By Chanshimla Varah 11:37 am Jan 18, 2024

The convicts were directed to surrender by January 22

Govindbhai Nai, a convict in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case, has asked for a four-week extension to surrender, citing health and family concerns. The Supreme Court on January 8 overturned the Gujarat government's order to grant remission to the 11 convicts in the gangrape and murder of seven of Bano's family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots. The convicts were ordered to surrender by January 22.

Why does this story matter?

On January 21, 2008, a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Mumbai sentenced the 11 accused to life imprisonment. The conviction was later upheld by the Bombay High Court. In 2022, they were released from the Godhra sub-jail as part of the Gujarat government's remission policy. The Gujarat government's decree was overturned by the SC last week. SC said that because the trial was held in Maharashtra, the state of Gujarat lacked jurisdiction to grant remission.

Reasons for extension request

In his petition, Nai provided several reasons for seeking an extension. He stated that he is the sole caregiver for his 88-year-old bedridden father and 75-year-old mother, who rely entirely on him. He also said he is responsible for the financial needs of his two children. The 55-year-old convict also mentioned his own health problems, revealing that he has asthma and recently underwent surgery. Two more convicts in the case have also asked the SC for an extension to surrender.

SC to hear their pleas on Friday

Convict Ramesh Rupabhai Chandana has requested a six-week extension, stating that his son is about to get married and he has to fulfill his responsibilities. Convict Mitesh Chimanlal Bhatt has also requested a six-week extension, stating that his winter produce is ready for harvest and that he would want to finish the process and then surrender. The apex court has agreed to list their pleas on Friday.

Who are the other convicts in the case

The other eight convicts are Jaswant Nai, Shailesh Bhatt, Radhyesham Shah, Bipin Chandra Joshi, Kesarbhai Vohania, Pradeep Mordhiya, Bakabhai Vohania, and Rajubhai Soni. Earlier, the Indian Express reported that nine convicts in the case were "missing" from their homes in Gujarat's Dahod district two days after the SC ordered them to surrender. Shopkeepers in the area were tight-lipped about the convicts' whereabouts, but one villager informed a reporter, "You won't find them now. [They] locked their houses and left."

What is the Bilkis Bano gangrape incident

Bano and her family left their home in Randhikpur on February 28, 2002, in anticipation of riots following the Godhra train-burning tragedy the day before. On March 3, 2002, she was gangraped, and a mob killed 14 people, including seven of her family, in Dahod's Limkheda. The trial of the case was subsequently shifted to Mumbai, Maharashtra. On January 21, 2008, a special CBI court in Mumbai sentenced the convicts to life imprisonment.