Haryana's 75% job reservation for locals scrapped by court
Nov 17, 2023 05:39 pm
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has struck down the controversial Haryana law mandating 75% reservation for residents of the state in private sector jobs, calling it unconstitutional. Under the law, also known as the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, local candidates are eligible for all jobs paying a monthly gross salary or wages not exceeding Rs 30,000.