SC to hear bail hearing of NewsClick founder on Thursday

India

By Riya Baibhawi 03:32 pm Oct 18, 202303:32 pm

NewsClick founder and HR head have been booked under UAPA

The case regarding the arrests of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and HR head Amit Chakraborty will be heard by the Supreme Court on Thursday. Both of them were arrested under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act on October 3 after being accused of spreading pro-China propaganda in return for money. Purkayastha has denied all the allegations, calling them "false" and "bogus."

SC lists the case for October 19

NewsClick accused of anti-national activities

In their FIR, the Delhi Police alleged that "foreign funds were fraudulently infused by Indian and foreign entities inimical to India." The outlet has also been accused of running anti-national content. "Their attempts to tinker with India borders and to show Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh as not parts of India...amount to an act intended toward undermining the territorial integrity of India," it said.

Trial court directed police to provide FIR copy to accused

Earlier this month, the Patiala House Court directed the police to provide a copy of the FIR to both accused in the case. The court was referring to a 2016 Supreme Court verdict and a 2010 Delhi High Court order. Additional sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur instructed the investigating officer to supply a certified copy of the FIR "as per law."

Bail denied by Delhi HC

Last week, the Delhi High Court denied bail to Purkayastha and Chakraborty, saying that both their petitions do not "find any merit." It is pertinent to note that the Delhi police have also named American millionaire Neville Roy Singham and activist Gautam Navlakha in its FIR. The police also conducted multiple raids at the Newsclick properties and questioned journalists belonging to the organization.