NewsClick case: Delhi Police alleges 'larger conspiracy' in its FIR

1/9

India 4 min read

NewsClick case: Delhi Police alleges 'larger conspiracy' in its FIR

By Riya Baibhawi 05:50 pm Oct 06, 202305:50 pm

Delhi Police accused NewsClick of being part of a larger conspiracy to disrupt the sovereignty of India

The Delhi Police, in its FIR, accused NewsClick of being part of a "larger conspiracy" to "disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India." The FIR states that illegal foreign funds were infused in India through Chinese telecom companies, including Xiaomi and Vivo. It named Neville Roy Singham, Joseph Raj, Anoop Chakraborty, Urmilesh, Teesta Setalvad, and Paranjoy Guha Thakurta in the case. The police also said that NewsClick published paid news that slandered the Indian government and promoted pro-China arguments.

2/9

Why does this story matter?

NewsClick's editor-in-chief, Prabir Purkayastha, and human resources head, Amit Chakravarty, were arrested on October 3 by the Delhi Police over allegations that the news portal received money for pro-China propaganda. The police raided 30 locations and questioned 37 male and nine female journalists. It also seized their digital files and dossiers. Initial searches on NewsClick offices were launched by the Delhi Police after receiving inputs from the Enforcement Directorate about foreign funding.

3/9

Police FIR links NewsClick to Chinese propaganda supporter

The Delhi Police's FIR alleges that "foreign funds (were) fraudulently infused by Neville Roy Singham," an American millionaire suspected of having strong connections with the Chinese government's media apparatus. The illegal funds infused in Indian shell companies were said to have been "routed from China in a convoluted and concealed manner," the FIR stated, as reported by NDTV. Notably, an earlier report by the New York Times stated that Singham had a wide financial nexus that supported Chinese propaganda.

4/9

'NewsClick pushed global agenda to show Arunachal, Kashmir as disputed'

"Their attempts to tinker with the northern borders of India and to show Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh as not parts of India in maps amount to an act intended towards undermining the unity and territorial integrity of India," said the Delhi Police. The Delhi Police's special cell also said that NewsClick pushed a "global agenda" to show that Arunachal Pradesh and Kashmir are not part of India.

5/9

NewsClick's founder, HR head move HC for bail

On Friday, Purkayastha and human resources head Chakravarty approached the Delhi High Court, seeking to dismiss an FIR filed against them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Purkayastha and Chakraborty also sought their release from the police remand, which was granted by Patiala House Court earlier. Demanding their immediate release, senior advocate Kapil Sibal highlighted that Chakraborty was physically challenged. The court has listed the case for Monday, October 9.

6/9

Trial court directs police to provide copy of FIR

A day earlier, a trial court directed the Delhi Police to provide Purkayastha and Chakravarty with a copy of the FIR, referring to a 2016 Supreme Court order and a 2010 Delhi High Court order. Additional sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur instructed the investigating officer to supply a certified copy of the FIR "as per law." Notably, a day after they were arrested, NewsClick said it wasn't "informed about the exact particulars of the offenses with which we have been charged."

7/9

Opposition by special public prosecutor

However, Special Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava argued against providing a copy of the FIR due to its "sensitive nature" and ongoing investigation. He insisted that the accused should follow a "step-by-step procedure" prescribed by the apex court before approaching the court. Shrivastava also mentioned that the accused had received Rs. 115 crore in foreign funding and had undermined India's unity and territorial integrity.

8/9

Newsclick journalists questioned for second time this week

On Thursday, the police questioned NewsClick journalists Urmilesh and Abhisar Sharma for the second time this week in the case. Sharma revealed that the police questioned him about his work on the 2020 Delhi riots and the protests against the Citizenship Amendment (CAA) at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, among other events. He stated that following the grilling on Tuesday, when the raids were carried out, he was not afraid of the action and would continue to question the government.

9/9

NewsClick case triggers journalists' protests

Media persons turned up in large number at the Press Club of India to protest against multiple raids on a number of journalists associated with #Newsclick #FreeThePress pic.twitter.com/8KFrTB8tYO— Press Club of India (@PCITweets) October 4, 2023