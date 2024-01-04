2 airlines receive notice for rostering untrained pilots during low-visibility

By Snehadri Sarkar 06:53 pm Jan 04, 202406:53 pm

DGCA issues notice to Air India and SpiceJet for not rostering trained pilots to Delhi' during foggy period

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a show cause notice to SpiceJet and Air India for failing to ensure that pilots trained to land in dense fog operated flights in Delhi. The national capital saw many flight diversions amid low visibility in the past few days. "The two airlines have to respond within 14 days. The notice is for rostering non-CAT III compliant pilots," a senior DGCA official stated.

Why does this story matter?

The country's aviation regulator issued the notice after more than 50 Delhi airport-bound flights were diverted on December 24-25 and December 27-28 due to low visibility. Most northern states and union territories in the country have been witnessing unprecedented fog and a cold wave this winter. According to industry experts, the situation is the result of the lack of a second CAT III-compliant runway at Delhi airport and airlines' failure to prioritize CAT III training for pilots.

What is CAT III, and how does it work?

The CAT III technology is an instrument landing system (ILS) that guides flights toward the runway during low-visibility conditions like snow, heavy rain, and fog. Furthermore, the technology allows flights to make a successful touchdown with a visibility of 200 meters and a ceiling of 60 meters, thereby minimizing the requirement for flight diversions.

Recalling Scindia's previous comments on Delhi fog situation

On December 29, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the ministry is coordinating with airlines and the Delhi airport to put measures in place amid dense fog disrupting flight operations. "Fog issue is an issue that we encounter 15-20 days every year," he told PTI. Terming the fog issue as a "transitory phenomenon," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said the situation this year has been slightly unprecedented.

Thick fog affected flight operations at Delhi airport on Thursday

A thick fog covered parts of Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, and Uttar Pradesh on Thursday amid the ongoing cold wave, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported. Moderate fog was also observed in the Jammu division, the weather office said. Several flight operations were once again delayed at the Delhi airport due to low visibility caused by fog.

