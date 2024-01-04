Gurugram: 27-year-old model killed months after getting bail, body missing

By Riya Baibhawi 05:59 pm Jan 04, 202405:59 pm

Divya Pahuja was released from jail last June

The Gurugram Police has ramped up efforts to apprehend two to three more suspects in the murder case of 27-year-old model Divya Pahuja. Pahuja, who was recently granted bail in connection with the alleged fake encounter of notorious gangster Sandeep Gadoli, was discovered shot dead in a Gurugram hotel on Tuesday. So far, three individuals have been arrested, including prime suspect Abhijeet Singh, the hotel owner, and two others identified as Hemraj and Omprakash.

Prime suspect accuses Pahuja of blackmail, extortion

In their initial investigation, cops discovered that Pahuja had been blackmailing one of the suspects, Singh. Police said that she had compromised photographs of the accused and asked for a huge extortion amount in return. However, Pahuja's family strongly denies these allegations. As the case unfolds, Singh and the other two accused of Pahuja's murder are scheduled to be presented before a court soon.

Massive hunt for model's body

Upon examining the CCTV footage and arresting Singh, the main suspect, he revealed information that led to the arrests of Hemraj and Omprakash. Police are now conducting an extensive search for the remaining two or three individuals involved in the case and to recover Pahuja's body. The investigation was launched after the victim's sister, Naina Pahuja, filed a complaint stating that she went to the hotel with Singh and went missing.

TW: CCTV footage showing Pahuja's body being dragged out

Police reveal Pahuja's murder plot

It was on Tuesday when Singh came to Hotel City Point with Pahuja and wanted her to delete the obscene photos. However, when she refused to give up the password to her phone, Singh allegedly shot her dead, as per the police. Hotel security footage revealed Singh and his accomplices dragging her body, wrapped in a white sheet, through the Hotel City Point lobby and into a BMW car.

How was Pahuja involved in gangster Gadoli's murder?

Gurugram's notorious fugitive Gadoli, wanted in over 30 cases, including the murder of a rival gangster's driver, was once part of Binder Gujjar's gang. After a dispute, he formed his own gang. In February 2016, Gadoli was killed in an alleged fake encounter by the Gurugram Police. Subsequently, in July 2016, Pahuja was arrested in Delhi for allegedly aiding Gadoli's murder, along with her mother and five other police officers. She was only released in June last year.