Delhi, neighboring states jolted by earthquake of 6.1 magnitude

1/3

India 1 min read

Delhi, neighboring states jolted by earthquake of 6.1 magnitude

By Riya Baibhawi 03:54 pm Jan 11, 202403:54 pm

Delhi-NCR was hit by 6.1 magnitude earthquake

Delhi and nearby areas were hit by an earthquake on Thursday afternoon. The quake with a magnitude of 6.1 occurred at 2:50 pm, as per the National Centre for Seismology. The epicenter of the quake is reported to be the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan. Other regions in India where the tremors were felt are Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh in India.

2/3

The epicenter was 241km north-northeast of Kabul

3/3

Tremors felt in Pakistan

Tremors were also felt in Pakistan's capital city, Islamabad. Kashmir's Poonch was also severely affected. As of now, there have been no reports of any loss of life or property. Experts working for the US Geological Survey reported the epicenter of the quake to be Jurm in the Badakhshan Province of Afghanistan. Earlier, experts had warned against a big earthquake in Delhi-NCR.