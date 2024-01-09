Land-for-jobs scam: ED chargesheet names Rabri Devi, daughter Misa Bharti

1/2

India 1 min read

Land-for-jobs scam: ED chargesheet names Rabri Devi, daughter Misa Bharti

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 01:20 pm Jan 09, 202401:20 pm

Rabri Devi and her MP daughter, Misa Bharti, have been named in ED chargesheet in land-for-jobs scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has named former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi in its first chargesheet in a money laundering case linked to the Indian Railways land-for-jobs scam. Her daughter—MP Misa Bharti—was also named. This came after a years-long investigation and questioning of Devi, her husband and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, and their son and Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav.

2/2

Scam allegedly involves Yadav, Devi, their daughters

This case originates from an FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2022 on the scam. It alleged the accused connived with the then-Central Railway chief personnel officer and general manager to hire "substitutes" in exchange for land. The scam purportedly involved Yadav, Devi, their daughters, and 12 others and took place during Yadav's tenure as railway minister from 2004-09.